Solanium 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.68 Million (SLIM)

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 26th. Solanium has a market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solanium alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 214.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,976.96 or 1.67239567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 384.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00506639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00031274 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Solanium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.