SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.
SWI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 399,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
