SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWI. TheStreet cut SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

SWI traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 399,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,823. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.87. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

