Sologenic (SOLO) Reaches Market Cap of $113.76 Million

Sologenic (SOLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Sologenic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sologenic has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Sologenic has a market cap of $113.76 million and $591,778.00 worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 183% against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.31 or 1.44963437 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00020600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 586.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.50 or 0.00500844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00031180 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sologenic Profile

Sologenic’s genesis date was November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,947,699 coins. The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com . The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

