Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) PT Lowered to CHF 380 at Credit Suisse Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 415 to CHF 380 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonova in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sonova from CHF 399 to CHF 346 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonova has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $297.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $74.27. Sonova has a fifty-two week low of $61.96 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

