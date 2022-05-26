South32 (LON:S32) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $276.97

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.97 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.29). South32 shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.33), with a volume of 246,906 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 300 ($3.78) to GBX 320 ($4.03) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.15) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Get South32 alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £12.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.