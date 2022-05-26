SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.54.

Get SouthState alerts:

SSB opened at $77.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.29. SouthState has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SouthState by 136.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 133,023 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SouthState by 18.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SouthState by 10.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in SouthState by 20.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SouthState by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,047,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SouthState (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.