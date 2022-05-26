Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.84

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.84 and last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 585883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.53.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 32.56% and a positive return on equity of 203.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 97.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,994,000 after buying an additional 1,739,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 77.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 34,263 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,331,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.