S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.20 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

SPGI stock traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.47. 2,026,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,120. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $4,499,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $225,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 158,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,422,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $1,731,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

