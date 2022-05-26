SparksPay (SPK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $16,151.76 and approximately $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,264,736 coins and its circulating supply is 11,015,944 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.