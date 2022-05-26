Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of SR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 229,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,831. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,703 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spire by 55.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Spire by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 432,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Spire by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 254,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

