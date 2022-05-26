Splinterlands Price Hits $0.35 (SPS)

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 174.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,274.45 or 1.29518215 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 456.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00501836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Splinterlands

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

