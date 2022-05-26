Splintershards Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. Splintershards has a total market cap of $65.88 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.0952 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Splintershards alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00009545 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002064 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00070909 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008386 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Banana (BANANA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008268 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 767,412,421 coins and its circulating supply is 691,730,648 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Splintershards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splintershards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.