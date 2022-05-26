Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.05

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1221885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.18 million and a P/E ratio of -8.75.
Spot Coffee Company Profile (CVE:SPP)
See Also
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.