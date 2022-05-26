SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $10,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.88.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.91. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

