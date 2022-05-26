Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Square from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.70.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $77.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.99. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of -519.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,226. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 6,085.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,915 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Square by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 963,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,699,000 after acquiring an additional 87,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

