St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STJ. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,680 ($21.14) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.26) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.84).

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,234 ($15.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93). The company has a market cap of £6.70 billion and a PE ratio of 23.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,475.01.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54). Also, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

