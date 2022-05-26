State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.77.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Argus raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.09. 21,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that State Street will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

