Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.
SCM stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $14.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.14.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0933 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.
In related news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 8,834 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
