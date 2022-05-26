Stephen Phillip Larke Sells 10,000 Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,612,428.64.

Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$7.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.66.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$70.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HWX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

