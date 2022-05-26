STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com cut STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,939. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.13. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.04. STERIS has a 52-week low of $188.10 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total transaction of $2,043,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,756.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 44.8% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.