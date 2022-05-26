Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,166 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $24,987.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 285,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,923.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

REAL opened at $2.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.26. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 758.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

RealReal Company Profile (Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

