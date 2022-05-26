Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 4,650 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Stewart Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 2.1% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DPZ. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $439.65.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.61. 429,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.80. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $321.15 and a one year high of $567.57. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

