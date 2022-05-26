StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ CLBS opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Caladrius Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

