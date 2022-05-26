StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.
About Lannett
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
