StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.18. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 12.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,303,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 247,566 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 152.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 202,360 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth $451,000. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

