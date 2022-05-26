Stormborn Capital Management LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56,989 shares during the period. PVH makes up about 2.3% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PVH. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PVH by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PVH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PVH by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,671. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.