Stormborn Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Performance Food Group comprises about 3.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,121 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $87,150,000 after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Performance Food Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,801 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Performance Food Group by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 230,487 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 69,749 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,164,556 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after acquiring an additional 264,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,694,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFGC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

NYSE PFGC traded up $2.59 on Thursday, reaching $43.50. 1,498,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,094. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 94.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

