Stormborn Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,700 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment makes up about 1.5% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 185.5% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,610,000 after buying an additional 93,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $4.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,965,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,653. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, with a total value of $713,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Courtney Mather acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, with a total value of $961,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,290 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.87.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

