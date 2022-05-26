SUKU (SUKU) Price Down 17.5% This Week

SUKU (SUKU) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 26th. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $13.12 million and approximately $8.25 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,047.84 or 0.99993572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001993 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001733 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,009,944 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

