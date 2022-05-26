Summit Global Investments Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.70.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.26. 97,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,527,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $190.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.72 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

