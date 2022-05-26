Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Summit Global Investments lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $16.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,297. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $410.33 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $689.78.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

