Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,428 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,820,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,510,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,126,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 274,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,385,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.22. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.