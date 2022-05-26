Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,500 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,698,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 696,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,962. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $266.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

