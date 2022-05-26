Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705,212 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 2.77% of Sumo Logic worth $43,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUMO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 37.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,961 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 148.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 721,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 431,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SUMO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 1,199,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,151. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $879.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

