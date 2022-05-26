Swagatam Mukerji Buys 309 Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Stock

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU – Get Rating) insider Swagatam Mukerji purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £151.41 ($190.52).

Swagatam Mukerji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centaur Media alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 316 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.52 ($186.89).

On Monday, March 21st, Swagatam Mukerji bought 459 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £224.91 ($283.01).

On Thursday, March 17th, Swagatam Mukerji bought 50,000 shares of Centaur Media stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($30,200.08).

LON:CAU opened at GBX 48.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Centaur Media Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.76). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.20. The stock has a market cap of £71.23 million and a PE ratio of 53.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Centaur Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Design Week, Creative Review, Really B2B, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.