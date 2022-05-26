Swing Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last week, Swing has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Swing has a market capitalization of $152,052.73 and $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,751,296 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

