Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $550.50 and last traded at $550.50. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.12.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.49.

Swiss Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

