Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $550.50 and last traded at $550.50. Approximately 4 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 97 shares. The stock had previously closed at $542.12.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $600.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $601.49.
Swiss Life Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWSDF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SWSDF)
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.