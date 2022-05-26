Taconic Capital Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 625,000 Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,100,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 3.33% of Banner as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BANR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Banner by 21.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 27.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Banner by 13.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 359,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,821,000 after buying an additional 41,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $2,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.90. 127,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,730. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.