Taconic Capital Advisors LP Buys Shares of 500,000 FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZINGU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $750,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZINGU remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.00. FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.16.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

