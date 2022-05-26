Taconic Capital Advisors LP Decreases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 37.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 20.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

