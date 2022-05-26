Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has $24.76 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Rogers Communications makes up 0.9% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Rogers Communications worth $24,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,848,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,509,000 after buying an additional 491,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 49.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after buying an additional 1,024,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after buying an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,454,000 after buying an additional 626,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 869,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.56. 443,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.10.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on RCI shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.90.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.