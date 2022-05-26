Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the quarter. EPR Properties makes up 0.6% of Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after acquiring an additional 517,735 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

EPR stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 465,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,245. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 8.14 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.54 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 23.80%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.54%.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

