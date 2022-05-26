Taconic Capital Advisors LP Invests $4.93 Million in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of Dynamics Special Purpose as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,769,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 23.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 493,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dynamics Special Purpose in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynamics Special Purpose by 1.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYNS stock remained flat at $$9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 63,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,416. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

