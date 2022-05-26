Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New $10.14 Million Investment in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,001,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,270,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,091,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,437,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LGSTU remained flat at $$10.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an acquisition opportunity in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industry.

