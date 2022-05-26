Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $999,000.

Shares of CRECU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

