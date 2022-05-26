Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTOU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,000.

NASDAQ:LGTOU traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,884. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

