Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 400,000 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,021,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VHNAU remained flat at $$9.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHNAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.