Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 10.43% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,416,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.93. 15,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.42.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

