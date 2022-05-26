Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes Position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 299,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONYX. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,011,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Onyx Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000.

Get Onyx Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of ONYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.99. 11,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Onyx Acquisition Co. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Onyx Acquisition Co I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on search for a target business in the general industrials sectors, such as aerospace and defense, air freight and logistics, airlines, building products, commercial services and supplies, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, industrial conglomerates, machinery, marine, professional services, road and rail, distributors, and transportation infrastructure, as well as the construction technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ONYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onyx Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.