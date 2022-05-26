Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.59

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 33389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.
The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.
In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
