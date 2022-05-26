Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.59

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.59 and last traded at $67.05, with a volume of 33389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 816.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $112,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $361,270 and have sold 18,915 shares worth $1,870,161. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

