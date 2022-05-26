Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Trading Down 5.3%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.
Tarkett Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)
