Tarkett (OTCMKTS:TKFTF) Trading Down 5.3%

Tarkett S.A. (OTCMKTS:TKFTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.50. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.39.

Tarkett Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKFTF)

Tarkett SA, a flooring company, provides flooring and sports surface solutions to business and residential end users worldwide. The company's products include heterogeneous and homogeneous vinyl, laminate, wood, carpet rolls and tiles, linoleum, and artificial grass and tracks. It offers its products for use in the home, education, workplace, health and aged care, stores and shops, hospitality, travel, leisure, marine, aviation, transport, industry and life science, and sports and wellness market segments.

